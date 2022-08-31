Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $4.56 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Zscaler comprises approximately 1.3% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 87.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Zscaler by 24.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.53.
Insider Activity
Zscaler Stock Performance
Zscaler stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.