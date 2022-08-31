Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $4.56 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Zscaler comprises approximately 1.3% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 87.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Zscaler by 24.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.53.

Insider Activity

Zscaler Stock Performance

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

