Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.83. 83,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,940. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

