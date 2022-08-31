Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 622,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $256.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

