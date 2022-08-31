Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 134,922 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.43% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 150.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ASG remained flat at $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,185. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

