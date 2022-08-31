Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys Shares of 4,467 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $244.01. The company had a trading volume of 49,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,257. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.22 and its 200-day moving average is $250.34.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

