Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.29. The stock had a trading volume of 965,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540,046. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.36. The company has a market capitalization of $441.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

