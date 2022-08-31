Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.03) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 125 ($1.51). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Civitas Social Housing Stock Down 5.5 %
LON CSH traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 70.70 ($0.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,452. Civitas Social Housing has a 52 week low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.59 ($1.30). The company has a market capitalization of £431.79 million and a PE ratio of 1,010.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.37.
About Civitas Social Housing
Further Reading
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.