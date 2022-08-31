Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.03) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 125 ($1.51). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Civitas Social Housing Stock Down 5.5 %

LON CSH traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 70.70 ($0.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,452. Civitas Social Housing has a 52 week low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.59 ($1.30). The company has a market capitalization of £431.79 million and a PE ratio of 1,010.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.37.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

