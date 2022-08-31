CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 664,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

CI&T Stock Performance

About CI&T

NYSE CINT traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,912. CI&T has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

