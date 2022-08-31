CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Short Interest Update

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 722,200 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CinCor Pharma

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

NASDAQ CINC opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

