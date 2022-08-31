Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after acquiring an additional 175,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average of $120.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

