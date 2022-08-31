Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cielo Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Cielo has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Cielo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Cielo’s payout ratio is 83.35%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

