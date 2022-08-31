CIBC Cuts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$22.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.34.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.89 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 3.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at C$96,372.35.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

