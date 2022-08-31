CIBC Cuts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$22.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.34.
MEG Energy Stock Performance
MEG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.89 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at C$96,372.35.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
