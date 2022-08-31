CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,895,335 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $32,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PBR. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

