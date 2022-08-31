CI Investments Inc. Sells 62,200 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $39,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,078 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

