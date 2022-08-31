CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,240 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.54% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $46,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,466 shares of company stock worth $49,632,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

