CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1,347.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,122 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $72,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

