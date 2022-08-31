CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,440 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of CGI worth $42,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

CGI Stock Performance

CGI Profile

NYSE GIB opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.