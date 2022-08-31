CI Investments Inc. Has $90.22 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,236,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377,270 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $90,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

