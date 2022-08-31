CI Investments Inc. Has $37.54 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 887,513 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $37,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.