CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

TXN stock opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

