CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4,238.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,186 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Targa Resources worth $60,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRGP opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 2.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.