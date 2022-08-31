CI Investments Inc. Buys 109,159 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,159 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $79,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $255.85 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

