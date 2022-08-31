CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

NYSE:HD opened at $293.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

