Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.37. 16,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

