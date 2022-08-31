CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Stock Up 0.3 %

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,320. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

