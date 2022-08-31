Chrono.tech (TIME) One Day Volume Tops $640,517.00

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $59.42 or 0.00296872 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $42.20 million and $640,517.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

TIME is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

