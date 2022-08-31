Christopher J. Porzelt Sells 3,100 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $510,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 526,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

