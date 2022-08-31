Christopher A. Wright Sells 2,671 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,630,825.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,972,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,090. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,540.00 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Liberty Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $448,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,413 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

