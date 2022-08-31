Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Update

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.10.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.39. 467,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.51. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

