Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $106,676.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,369,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,873 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,946. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. Equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

