China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
See Also
