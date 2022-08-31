China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

See Also

