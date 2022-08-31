China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

China Shenhua Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.3115 dividend. This is a positive change from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

