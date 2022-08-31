China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
China Resources Power Stock Performance
China Resources Power stock remained flat at $30.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 82 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065. China Resources Power has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.
China Resources Power Company Profile
