China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Announces Dividend of $0.35

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

China Resources Power Price Performance

Shares of China Resources Power stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. China Resources Power has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

