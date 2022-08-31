China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.59

Shares of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 42632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49.

China Merchants Bank Cuts Dividend

About China Merchants Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. China Merchants Bank’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

