China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,393,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 18,450,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 520.5 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

