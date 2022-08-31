China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,393,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 18,450,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 520.5 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Down 11.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.
About China Construction Bank
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHF)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.