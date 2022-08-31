Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.95-$3.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $564.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

