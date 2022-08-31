Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

CHS opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $802.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 637,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

