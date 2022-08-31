Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.39, but opened at $33.39. Chewy shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 168,483 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Chewy Trading Down 5.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after buying an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -146.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.