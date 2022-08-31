Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.39, but opened at $33.39. Chewy shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 168,483 shares changing hands.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.
In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -146.96 and a beta of 0.39.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
