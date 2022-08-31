Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Cut by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.30. 114,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $312.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

