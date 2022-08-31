Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 98,763 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.4% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $85,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CVX traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.22. 36,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,907. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

