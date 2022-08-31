Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $290.03

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.03 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 323.50 ($3.91). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 316 ($3.82), with a volume of 34,669 shares.

Chesnara Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 290.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £453.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 8.12 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.17%.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.