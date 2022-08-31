Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 250,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CHE traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $475.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.52 and a 200 day moving average of $485.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

