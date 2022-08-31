Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Up 5.1%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 4,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,629,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Chegg Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,435,000 after buying an additional 460,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,324,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after purchasing an additional 979,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

