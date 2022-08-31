Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Up 5.1% in August

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of CHKP opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.14. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

