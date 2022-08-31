Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $205.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.90 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.99.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

