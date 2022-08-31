Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQU – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Get Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Company Profile

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.