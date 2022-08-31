ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 2.69. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.