CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,900 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,041,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 340,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 168,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFVI opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

