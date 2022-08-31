Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $104,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.