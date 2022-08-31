Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Century Aluminum Price Performance
Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $30.36.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $104,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.